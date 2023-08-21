Number one: Let's start at quarterback for the Knights where Connor Dick had been the signal-caller for the past two seasons. But now junior Rylan Davis takes over under center. Davis is no stranger to seeing snaps for the Knights after leading them to a comeback win last fall on the road at Flathead High and while Dick's departure leaves a leadership void, Davis says he's ready to step into the role.
"Guys responded to him well as a leader," said Davis about Dick's importance to the team last season. "So I think that's something I've been trying to replicate this year. Trying to be a really good leader for everybody and kind of set those leadership roles for everybody across the team, which him and that senior group did so well."
"Not having three teams, you know not having a JV (team), he didn't get a lot of time outside that start against Flathead," said Knights head coach Ryne Nelson about Davis' sophomore campaign. "But we're very happy with the progress that he's made so far in fall camp."
Number two: Coaching continuity. Nelson and his staff return for their second season at Hellgate, after only having a few months to prepare for the 2022 season because of Nelson taking the job in mid-May of 2022. On top of participation numbers rising, Nelson says the culture is changing as well.
"You know you feel like you can just kind of hit the ground running a little bit more," said Nelson. "Kids understand what the expectation, what the standard is going to be."
"It's really important to have a figure that's always there as a good coach and role model for us," added Davis. "Always there for questions, if we ever need anything."
Number three: Being physical. That's what Nelson and his squad says makes the difference between being a playoff team and watching from home. The Knights dropped games to the CMR Rustlers and Big Sky Eagles by a combined eight points last year; they're hoping the work they put in now leads to their first playoff berth since 2019, a year in which every AA program made it into the first round of the postseason.
"We've just learned that we need to be locked in all four quarters," said Knights senior lineman Otto Seagrave. "We've got to give it our all, even in the fourth quarter when we're dying. We still just got to play hard, play physical."
"We've got a student section coming to cheer us on, we've got fans getting hyped for us," assed senior wide receiver and defensive back Colin O'Leary. "We've got to give them a show and we've got to finish."
Hellgate begins their 2023 season inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium against Billings Senior on Friday, August 25th.