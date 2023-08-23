Number one: Reigniting last year's magic. The Rams made a surprise run to the class B state championship game last year, despite finishing the regular season as just the 4-seed from the Western Conference. Getting tantalizingly close to a state title leaves them wanting the crown this fall.
"It was probably one of the most gratifying seasons that I've ever coached in my 30-plus years of actual coaching," said Loyola head coach Todd Hughes. "You know, we knew going into last season that we had a good football team. A lot of really good football players. They needed to see that and understand that for themselves. To watch them come together at the end and make the run that they did was pretty special."
"A lot of people were surprised by it, I think even some of our guys were surprised," said senior running back and linebacker Taylor Jones. "Basically as soon as we hit that Thompson Falls game, everything started to click and we really started to see a lot more improvement."
Number two is for Talen... Talen Reynolds that is, the son of legendary Griz running back Chase Reynolds who still holds the UM record for career touchdowns and is now an assistant coach at Loyola. Talen made his case last fall as one of the best running backs in the state and wants to keep it that way.
"Talen is a special talent, he really is," said coach Hughes. "I mean he rushed for 2,600 yards last year. You know, he's got 10 other guys that work for him as well. We've got great leadership this year, we've got to fill in some other spots on the O-Line, but we seem to be working closer to that."
"I don't yell a lot, I just kind of lead by actions," said Talen Reynolds who is now a senior for the Rams. "The underclassmen are a super good class. You don't have to tell them much."
Number three: Reinforcements in the ranks. Speaking of those underclassmen, they've become crucial contributors to the Rams success for 2023.
"They're extraordinarily hard workers, probably a little more technical this year rather than just pure size and mass," explained Hughes. "I mean we lost some really good dudes that were big. The kids that I've got moved in there right now are working their tails off."
"I love our sophomore, junior class," added Jones. "They're so much higher than a lot of those kids their age are."
The Rams will kickoff their season Friday, August 25 hosting Three Forks.