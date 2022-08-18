MISSOULA -- After a tough second half to the 2021 season, the Loyola Rams want to turn some heads in Class B.
They have a revamped offense with five seniors up front, and a pair of juniors in the backfield, both of whom say the offensive line will be the strength of the Rams this year.
"They are a huge part of the offense, they are literally the offense," junior RB/LB Talen Reynolds said. "They work super hard and they work even harder during the games."
"They...at the end of the day, they don't want me to get touched and its a great feeling I mean, they're all seniors, they've had a lot of experience and it shows," junior QB/S Aiden Round said.
"Lot of them have played for three years now so far so we'll be able to run the football," head coach Todd Hughes said. "We probably got one of the top five running backs in the state of Montana so I think we'll be able to run the football."
Speaking of top five running back, his last name is a familiar one to Griz fans around the state. Everyone knows Chase Reynolds, who of course set both the Montana career and single-season rushing touchdown records, and now his son Talen is ready to take the reigns of the Loyola backfield. He hopes to turn a straight forward scheme into runs straight into the end zone.
"I like...its pretty simple and basic and I really like that," Reynolds said. "Just kind of more of a run heavy offense."
The most formidable challenge is a backloaded schedule which also includes trips to Worden to take on Huntley Project, and Bobcat Stadium against Red Lodge in September. October features games against Bigfork, Thompson Falls and archrival Florence, all of whom played in a state title game last year.
"The underclassmen are really helping us to get prepared for you know, a deep season in November," senior DE/OT Kaylor Hall said.
"I think that as a team, we're just embracing this idea that like we're here for the long haul and we're here to win. And I think that's our motto for this season, we're here to win and dominate."
The Rams will kick their season off with a Saturday night home game, at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 against Conrad.