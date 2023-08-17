MISSOULA -- Sentinel enters 2023 hoping to maintain the consistency of deep playoff runs, and this year's senior class wouldn't know any differently.
In the past four seasons, the Spartans has made it to at least the Class AA semifinals -- with a pair of state titles in the middle -- and this year, carry a senior class that by itself is larger than many Class B and C teams across Montana.
"25 seniors," head coach Dane Oliver remarked.
"That's the biggest senior class we've ever had, I just lean on those guys to set the example for the younger kids. The kids know the standard we have, these kids have had the benefit of a lot of postseason run so a lot of practice...they see the ease of it."
"First day out here I'm seeing a lot of promise," senior tight end Danny Sirmon said. "I'm really excited seeing everyone work and I really think we can make it pretty far with what we got."
Gone are the likes of Adam Jones and JJ Dolan, both of whom are Bozeman-bound. Instead, a pair of playmakers planning to stay in Missoula and play for the Griz next year -- Grady Walker and Danny Sirmon -- figure to be the top threats for returning QB Riley Allen.
Sirmon says his commitment will allow him to keep his attention on the field for his senior season.
"Yeah it feels awesome. Its kind of a big weight off my shoulders," Sirmon said.
"Its really exciting being one of the guys but we don't have just Grady and I. There's also Evan Hafliger, Jaxon Allery, a lot of other guys on defense too and so we're pretty balanced and I like that."
Sentinel will open their 2023 season when they host Billings Skyview Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.