Number one: Finding a new QB. Fynn Ridgeway was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs and the team's top running back Ty Schwaiger is gone as well. Stepping up under center for the Bulldogs this fall will be their leading wide receiver from last year in Mason Kelch.
"Now they're both playing in college, baseball and football," said senior Barinowski about Ridgeway and Schwaiger's departures. "You know Mason also played receiver last year... he knows what to do and I have everything good to say about him."
"You know Mason is always smooth and steady," said Bulldogs head coach Brett Bollweg. "He's one of those kids that doesn't get rattled with things - his football IQ is through the roof."
"It obviously helps, me playing receiver last year; I can see the field and know how I would've liked to be coached as a receiver," said the senior Kelch. "Now playing quarterback, I kind of get to see both sides of things and let people know. It feels like sometimes I can be a coach to the younger guys which is always fun."
Number two: A youth movement. The Bulldogs have 65 kids out to play this year and Bollweg says over half of them are underclassmen. It's a good problem to have and it puts the emphasis on Kelch and other veterans to show them the way.
"Different guys step into leadership roles. You're in the secondary role for a long time and then when you lose a guy it's always fun to see as a coach who wants to step into those spots," said Bollweg.
"I mean just looking back, Fynn being that big leader, I've tried to see what he did for me and use that role as much as I can to the younger kids," said Kelch.
Number three: An opportunity to avenge right off the bat. The Bulldogs made a run at upsetting the West's top seed Hamilton in last year's playoffs, coming up just a couple yards short on a crucial fourth down conversion. The team knows the margin for error is slim if they want to contend.
The Bulldogs will host the Broncs at 7:00 PM this Friday night, August 25.