Three & Out: Small Butte Central prepares for new season against big Class A

BUTTE, Mont. - Bob Green Field in Butte is starting to look a little more maroon, which means the Butte Central Maroons are just days away from the start of their fall season.
After eight months of long offseason, the Maroons take to the turf in 2022 with high hopes. A disappointing 2021 campaign saw the Maroons finish 3-5. They're eager for a bounce-back season in line with their winning tradition.
But what do they have to do to get there?
First of all, they'll need to rely on their experience. The Maroons may have new starters at quarterback and running back, but most of the other pieces are the same.
Of course, it also helps to have a head coach with 33 years and 200 wins under his belt.
"When you have eight returning starters on both sides, those kids come back bigger and stronger," head coach Don Peoples Jr. said. "So we have expectations."
"Unfortunately, I think everyone on our schedule is in the same boat," People continued. "I don't think anybody got worse in the offseason, so it's going to be a challenge."
Secondly, the Maroons will have to clean up the little mistakes. All five of their losses a year ago were decided in the fourth quarter. So, it's time for the false starts and low snaps to go out the window with less than a week until game day.
"When you play a team like Polson or anybody on our schedule, the little things will prevent you from winning," Peoples said. "So, we'll be more demanding--higher tempo, higher expectations, high intensity. But that's game week, and I think the kids will be ready for that."
Finally, the Maroons will have to play bigger than their roster. With just 33 kids, they possess the smallest team in the class. But the amount of passion for the game that each of them has more than makes up for it.
"We don't make excuses," People said. "We never talk about being the smallest school in Class A. We just find a way to be successful and work hard."
"If a guy wants to come out and play football, it's not a matter of if he's going to get on the field, it's a matter of maybe playing too much football," Peoples continued.
The day for the small team to show up big is less than a week away--Butte Central opens the season at home against Polson on Friday, Aug. 26.