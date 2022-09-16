GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It might've be Thursday Night Football in Prime Time but it was Thursday Night FUTBOL at Memorial Stadium, as the CMR Rustlers and the Great Falls High Bison clashed in Crosstown soccer action.
Both boys and girls in action, here’s how these matches went down.
The first half was a defensive battle with both goalkeepers doing their part. A great save by John Huestis for the Rustlers, and then the Bison’s Andrew Schoenen with one of his own off the corner kick.
Scoreless at the half.
2nd half, that's where the action was!
Bison are first to score courtesy of a beauty of a penalty kick by Kaleb Zuhoski!
The Rustlers answer back with Conner Brost on the free kick, bounces it right in there!
Late in the game, Zuhoski on the run but James Onstad blocks it and then the Bisons Liam Davis knocks it in on the deflection!
Bison boys go on to win this one in another crosstown classic 2-1.