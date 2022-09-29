Titans Outrun Badgers with Solid Ground Attack Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter Author email Sep 29, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter FINAL: Flint Creek - 48, Cascade - 20 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CASCADE, Mont. - Highlights and recap from Thursday nights 8-man matchup between the Flint Creek Titans and the Cascade BadgersFINAL: Flint Creek - 48, Cascade - 20. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Titan Badger Cascade Flint Creek Hydrography Ground Attack Mont. Highlight Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter Author email Follow Richard Tieman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From This Section Following two Top 25 upsets, Montana Tech's Adam Hiatt named coach of the week by HoopDirt.com +8 Carroll men's, women's basketball sweeps Montana Western Belgrade's John Sillitti, now an MCA Hall of Fame inductee, found coaching passion early +2 Townsend's Gavin Vandenacre commits to Carroll College Scoreboard: College volleyball Five things to watch: No. 11 Montana tries to revive season while resuming rivalry with Idaho Busy weekend ahead as Lockwood Lions volleyball team set to join varsity level 0:48 Bison Defeat Hawks 70-33, Clinch #1 Seed In Eastern AA Watch: Regional Title Winners at Montana Spring Rodeo Load more {{title}}