** GFPS Press Release **
Burke Allen, Head Track and Field coach at C.M. Russell High School, has submitted his resignation in order to spend more time with his family. Burke has served as the head coach of Rustler Track for the past 3 seasons. Prior to assuming the role of head coach, Burke was an assistant track coach at CMR for 17 years, spending 11 seasons as the throwing events coach and 6 as the throws coordinator. During his tenure, he worked with multiple state champion shot putters and several others who earned all-state recognition at the AA State Track and Field meet. The GFPS Athletic Department is appreciative of all of Burke’s efforts within the CMR Athletic Department and in coaching the student-athletes at CMR.
The head Track and Field position at CMR will be officially advertised on the GFPS website in late July. Interested parties can submit an application via the GFPS Website.