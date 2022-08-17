BELT, Mont. - today we took a trip just outside the Electric City to preview another team you can get excited for this 2022 season. Here’s your "3 & Out" for the Belt Huskies.
Number 1: No Time Like the Present
Matt Triplett probably had aspirations to become a head coach at some point, but I doubt he expected to be thrown into the role so suddenly. It was just a few weeks ago that now former head coach, Jeff Graham, accepted a head coaching job at Montana Tech, making Triplett the interim for the upcoming season.
“You know, we’re gonna take it one game at a time,” laughed Triplett. “Coach Graham did a great job. I mean, he coached here for 15 years. So, Belt knows Graham. The main thing is just stay with the fundamentals, work hard, stay disciplined and do the small things right, and I think we’ll be ok.”
Number 2: Sharing the Load
While Triplett finds his footing as the new head coach for the Huskies, he has a great group of seniors returning to the squad to help lead this team both on and off the field.
“As seniors, I think we all play a huge leadership role, as we need to show everyone what Husky football is about,” said senior Bridger Vogl. “As coach Graham did leave [us] but we are in huge support of him so, we gotta pick up what he left.”
“All of us, all of us, Memphis, Isaac, all of us seniors, have been putting in a lot of work like opening the fields,” stated senior Garett Metrione. “Right as coach Graham told us he was moving to Tech, we knew that some of it would be put on us, and I think we’re going into that role pretty well and accepting it.”
Number 3: NEW Husky Football
Now that practices are underway and the goal remains the same for the belt football team, what will the Matt Triplet version of Husky football look like?
“Gosh, I think we’re just gonna.. We just gotta keep working on all the basics, and just get better every single day,” said Triplett. “I don’t want to forecast what we’re going to do later in the season but we’re just gonna work together, do everything we can, watch a lot of film and try to work as hard as Graham did, and try to fill those shoes as best we can.”
You can catch the Belt Huskies in action Saturday, August 27th, at MSU Northern when they take on Fairview.