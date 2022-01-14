MISSOULA, Mont. -- Valley Christian rolled to a 57-24 win over Lincoln on Friday night, but they also honored one of their top players reaching a career milestone.
Riley Reimer, a junior forward, put up 20 points in the first half to mark his 1,000th career point for the Eagles. The game was paused and he received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance, as well as the game ball he used to score the notable basket.
"I was already starting to feel the emotions right as I got around 19 points, which was the cutoff for 1,000," Reimer said.
"I kind of struggled a little bit at the end, missing a couple shots, trying to get it in there. But I'm just glad Ian was able to get it to me and it was a clean look for a layup."
With the win, the Eagles improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in league play.