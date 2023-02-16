GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The 2023 MHSA State Swim Meet was a roller coaster of raw emotions with everything from phenomenal finishes, heartbreaking losses, and victories that were well…
“Breathtaking. And just amazing. My eyes just filled with joy and I could just see my 6th grade self just proud of me and that’s what makes me happy. Like, I’ve worked so hard for this moment and.. I just gotta express all my emotions going on and I was just so happy.” smiled Columbia Falls senior, Adam Schrader.
Adam wasn’t the only senior with an unforgettable gold performance, as Great Falls High senior, Julia TenNaple had a close finish of her own in the 100 Breast. A win that helped the Lady Bison secure back-to-back State Titles.
“I’m just really proud of everyone and honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better way to finish it,” said Julia. “So I’m just really thankful for all my teammates and coaches. I just knew it was gonna be really close and my cap ripped right before my race and that was really nerve racking for me so, seeing my time as well as a PR for me was just really really exciting.”
Glacier’s Isaac Kiem was the big winner for the double a boys taking the gold in the 50 and 100 Freestyles with personal bests in both. And the junior still has a whole year to be even better.
“Yeah. Well, we’ll see, we’ll see. I’m hoping to go undefeated next year,” smiled Isaac. “Like in the 50 free I was placed 3rd going into it. Yeah, so that was a good race. I’ve been racing Sean for a while. It was 1, 2 last year and Sean took it last year. It’s just so awesome. Just a lot of happiness.”
But probably the biggest winners of the weekend were sisters, Elly and Addy Lewis. Addy, a senior and Elly, a freshman, this was the only time they’d share the pool together in high school, and made the most of the rare occasion by earning gold in 5 events including sharing the gold for the 400 Freestyle Relay.
“I really wasn’t expecting it and I was going in pretty nervous,” said Elly. “And to be able to come out with 2 golds.. It’s awesome.”
“I was crying the whole time,” laughed Addy. “I was just so proud of her. It’s the cherry on top to finish out my high school season. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to go out.”
Congratulations to all the swimmers on an unforgettable finale.