GREAT FALLS, Mont. - All week we’ve heard that high school baseball is back in the Treasure State for the first time in 50 years. And as you look at the list of teams making up this first year of competition, representing the East, Northwest, West, and Southwest, you may notice a few things missing..
Class AA teams.
Teams that typically make up the major cities around the Treasure State. Great Falls alone would’ve been home to more than one AA team, much like Missoula, Helena, and of course Billings. So I spoke with members of the Great Falls Chargers, the Electric Cities Legion Baseball team, to find out what exactly goes into trying to resurrect a high school sport.
“I think the big thing, if you look at all the schools that are having high school baseball right now, the school districts really only have ONE school to worry about,” stated Chargers head coach Tony Forster. “Where Great Falls has 2, Helena has 2, you know Billings has got 4 or 3. Then you start looking into, ok, where are the teams going to practice? Where are they gonna play games at? How much are rental costs? What field? So, there’s quite a bit that plays into it. I think everybody is just kind of waiting to see how this first year goes with everybody, how many games they get in with the weather the way it is?”
“On the flip side, you have a lot of organizations around the state within those double A cities,Great Falls, Missoula, Billings, that have really well established Legion programs because it’s been that way for so long, " added Chargers assistant coach, Ed McNamee. “There’s a lot of time invested that’s gone into those. The AA schools now, Butte and Belgrade with their teams, they jumped in right away. So it’s one of those things where its gotta have the logistics of it to make sure that everything is done the right way.”
Budget is obviously a glaring issue, because it’s not bringing a team back after a few years hiatus, it’s establishing new programs for the first time in 5 decades.
As for travel, Great Falls would’ve been in the East, playing the likes of Butte, Belgrade, Columbus and Sidney/Fairview.
That's a lot of miles. 377 to be exact.
But travel and schedule are hurdles every year for spring sports given Montana's unpredictable and unforgiving weather.
But it begs the question, if softball can do it, why can’t baseball?
“Well I think the big difference there is just with arms, you know,” Forster continued. “The pitching is a little different. If you start canceling games and you try to make them up, and start stacking up games.. I think it could put a little wear and tear on arms that way. The pitch count is gonna be a little different in high school. You start getting into the bullpens, how long are the games gonna be and so on. I think that’s kinda the big difference there a little bit.”
While the majority of AA schools wait and see, Legion Baseball is still on schedule for its 2023 season. And as for seniors like Mason Davis, who have played sports for both their school and their city, he had some mixed feelings about the news.
“I think everybody feels the same about it, you know,” said Davis. “Everybody wants to play for their school and have that pride and responsibility but, you know. I mean for the younger guys it’s great, they got this year then they got next year to really take things to another level, but for us seniors, yeah everybody hurts about it. Through the program with the Chargers there’s more competition here but I think definitely down the road in a few more years the competition will be a lot greater in high school, you know. It’s my last year and I just wanna have as much fun with my friends for one last year.”
The 2023 Legion Baseball season officially begins the 2nd week of April.