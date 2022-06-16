West Team practices in Butte ahead of Shrine Game

BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte's beautiful Naranche Stadium is typically home to the purple-clad Bulldogs. But this week, a rainbow of jerseys from all across Western Montana have gathered in the Mining City, in preparation for Saturday's cross-class clash: the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game.
And according to the players themselves, there's no greater honor in Montana high school sports than being named a Shrine Game All-Star.
"That Christmas morning was pretty awesome, seeing my name come up on that roster," Hamilton senior center Jonas Johnson said. "I was like, 'Great! I'll have one more for-sure football game.'"
"It was nice because I've got my coach here and a couple of my brothers from the football team, so I was super stoked," Johnson continued.
Defending Class A champion Hamilton is just one of 22 schools across all four classes represented in the Shrine Game by the West Team.
And while the athletes chosen for the game are among the state's best, it's still a challenge to get everyone on the same page in just six days of practice.
But if there's anyone who can do it, it's head coach Bryce Carver, the man who has led the Hamilton Broncs to three state title appearances and a 51-6 record over the last five seasons.
"They've got to learn one offense and one defense, and we get a week to do it," Carver said of the time crunch. "But they came in wiling to learn and willing to take coaching, and they did it well."
"We were able to mesh very quickly," Carver continued. "It makes my job easy when we get kids of this caliber that are both smart and physically gifted."
Of course, the kids all know it's for a good cause--the annual Shrine Game raises awareness for the Shriner's Children's Hospital in Spokane, Washington, and has raised over a million dollars in the past 10 years.
With that in mind, alongside the determination to put on one more stellar high school performance, Saturday can't come soon enough.
"It's pretty crazy to think Sunday was like, 'Oh, my gosh, we have to wait six, seven days to play this game,' and now, we're two days away," Dillon senior linebacker Jon Kirkley said. "It's right here, and it's going to fly by."
"I'm just trying to soak it in, have a little fun with it, and get to know people," Kirkley continued. "It should be a great experience."
The West Team will hit the road to Great Falls on Friday, then it's game time against the East Team on Saturday night at 7 p.m.