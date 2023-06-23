BOZEMAN- Weston Brown has one of the more impressive resumes in long distance running for a high school career. A state championship in cross-country, state championships in track and field, Gatorade Player of the Year, and why not, let's add another championship at the Nike Outdoor Nationals. As he would say, a perfect ending to a legendary career here at Bozeman High School.
"I don't think it could have gone any better." Brown said. He continued, "It was great to go 1-2 that way as well." What he meant by the 1-2, was him and his high school running mate Nathan Neil finishing 1st and 2nd at Nationals. This was the same feeling these two have had all year back in Montana.
For those of you that don’t know, Brown and Neil finished 1st and 2nd in the 1600M at state, but not without controversy. Neil was disqualified shortly after the race for not giving a Great Falls racer enough space before moving in front of him. A runner must be a full strides length behind you, before moving in front. Brown was visibly upset following the race but moved on to nationals. I had to ask him though, does this make up for what happened in Butte?
Brown chuckled and said, “Yeah, I think it's awesome. I mean, it was a bummer, but at State but put it behind us and went and did something great on the national stage.” The national stage is obviously a bit bigger than the AA State Championships in Montana, so I figured he would have that answer. Brown and Neil were out to prove that Montana produces top tier athletes.
Both Brown and Neil were repping the big “B” for Bozeman in Oregon, showing the pride they have in representing Montana and showing the world what the city of Bozeman has to offer. “You got to represent Bozeman. It's super fun to do that and show everybody the work from Montana.” Brown said. With Duncan Hamilton on the national stage at the NCAA Championships, and now these two dominating the national outdoor championships, it’s safe to say Bozeman is on the map for long distance running. Brown continued, “Nobody really expects, like any Montana kids or anything. So, there's a lot of kids Nike this year from Montana. And now me and Nathan are out there and that's great.”
If you’ve seen Weston at a track meet from his sophomore year on, he’s always had a cowboy hat. This year, he wore his brother's hat at the state championships, but brought his personal hat to Oregon. This hat has a bit more of a background and family connection than his brother’s hat. “Yeah, it's my, it was my grandpa's cowboy hat and so, he passed away and I started wearing it to all my track meets. I think by the end of my sophomore year, I started wearing it maybe the beginning of my junior year, but I've been wearing it to my track meets. And yeah, it just became kind of a staple.” It's been a bit of a good luck charm, plus a feeling that grandpa is watching over him every race he runs.
There is no doubt that Brown will go down as one of the top long-distance runners ever at Bozeman High School. An incredible end to a legendary career.