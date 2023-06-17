BOZEMAN- Weston Brown, the now Bozeman High graduate set an all-class record in the mile at the class double a track and field championships this year. There's more to the story than just the record, though. He's been working towards this his entire high school career. Short career that is, considering covid took away his freshman season. The season he discovered an interest in track and field.
4:10.68 seconds for the best time in every class across the state, but let’s take you through how he got to this moment.
Brown’s track career dates back to his freshman year when he discovered his track ability, but covid interfered. Weston was a soccer player, who hadn’t really taken track seriously until he had a moment that changed his view on competitive running. Brown said, "My sophomore and junior seasons of track kind of made me look at track and think, oh, if I applied myself more and did a little bit less soccer, I could probably be really good at this.”
A divisional title sophomore year led to soccer taking a backseat. Something that propelled brown to a state title in the 3200m his junior year, but he wasn’t done there. "I went into that season without doing any training over the winter, and I, I really thought, well, if I apply myself the whole winter and train throughout the whole winter and work harder during the season, then I can probably do something even more special.” Brown said.
Special is an understatement for his senior season. Gatorade player of the year in cross country, follows it up at state with a 2nd place in the 800m, then breaks the all-class record in the mile.
Brown is proud of the record and understands what this means to represent Bozeman high school. "It's awesome. I think it just keeps Boseman's legacy of distance running going. I mean, you see another great Bozeman distance runner and Duncan who's running tonight in the steeplechase. So yeah, just keeps that legacy of Bozeman distance runners going." Said Brown.
Speaking of legacy, Brown has nothing but praise for how his coaches impacted his career. Brown stated, “The coaches are phenomenal. Casey and Ellie, they're incredible coaches. They got me to where I am today, and I definitely wouldn't be here without them. So, they opened so many doors in my life and I'm so thankful that I was able to have them as coaches. They're incredible coaches and I'm very grateful to have them in my life.”
An incredible career comes to a close for yet another legend in long-distance running for Bozeman High School. You can follow Weston's career next year, as he will be heading to Princeton.