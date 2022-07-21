GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Not even 60 mile an hour wind gusts could slow these little kids down, as they spent all afternoon at Memorial Stadium working on their football fundamentals.
Here’s the best sights, sounds, and sacks from the Bison 2022 Kids Camp.
“I feel like I’ve always liked little kids, so this is just making it that much better for me," laughed Bison Junior Linebacker, Lexis Vogel. "I was a little kid, so this just made it go way up a few more levels. Some of them might be a little hard, but it’s definitely worth it and they’re a lot of fun to work with. They are super excited about football.”
“When I came here at first, I felt like I was the fastest," stated Fastest Man at Camp Winner, Theron. "But some other person thought they were faster. But, I just like, wanted it more. And my dad said, if you want it more you could get it.”