MISSOULA, Mont. -- Outside Big Sky High School, it's just a typical winter day in the Garden City, but inside there were four mats full of action on Friday as wrestlers from all across Western and Central Montana try to put themselves in a good spot for next week's state tournament in Billings.
The Flathead Braves come into the weekend with wrestlers seeded first or second in 12 of the 13 weight classes, which includes 2021 state finalists Noah Poe-Hatten and Chase Youso. Head Coach Jeff Thompson says the key to these next few weeks is keeping his wrestlers fresh.
"You know we really believe that rest brings success and really pushed that this week to make them hungry," Thompson said. "And then they want to get on that mat, they want to compete and they want to do battle."
For the host Big Sky Eagles, they're hoping the pair of Isaac Ayers at 126 pounds and Izzy Moreno at 145 can help give the hometown crowd something to cheer about. Head Coach Rick Moreno is hoping the home mat advantage could make a difference for them.
"Oh its awesome you know," Moreno said. "We get to sleep in our own beds, we get to work out in our own facility, its not an unfamiliar place. We get to eat right back at home, just all those little tiny things."
Saturday's matches will start at 11 o'clock.