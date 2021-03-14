A historic night took place at Lockwood High School on Saturday evening as two teams were crowned Class C State Champions.
Fort Benton defeated Sac-Whitewater-Hinsdale 70-64, taking home their first-ever state title, and Scobey crushed Twin Bridges 64-27, going undefeated on the year.
Longhorns, Aspen Giese, had the team high of 19 points and 16 of those were made in the just first half. Once the clock hit zero, the team hugged and tackled each other on the court with happy tears streaming down their faces.
"Well when we won Divisionals, I threw the ball high up in the air and so when we won again tonight I thought I had do it again," Giese said. It was everything it was just so amazing."
As for the Spartans, they redeemed themselves after getting the championship game ripped away from them last year when it was canceled due to Covid-19. In the second quarter alone, Scobey shot 75 percent from the field, and in just the first half they shot 57 percent from the field.
Scobey finished with a perfect record on the season.