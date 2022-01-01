MISSOULA, Mont. -- The games are always entertaining when Montana and Weber State clash, with Saturday's nail-biter going down as another classic.
Lonnell Martin Jr. put home the game-winning layup with just three seconds to play as the Grizzlies notched a 74-72 win on Saturday night in Missoula.
With the clock winding down to the final 10 seconds, Cam Parker improvised, finding Martin underneath the basket for the winning points.
Koby McEwen led Weber State with 24 points, and Dillon Jones added an eye-popping 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Wildcats.
On the other side, Robby Beasley had 19 to lead Montana, with Josh Bannan (13 pts), and Parker (12 pts) the other Griz players in double figures.
Next up, Montana will travel to Cheney, Wash. and take on Eastern Washington Thursday, before coming back to the Treasure State for their first game in almost two years against archrival Montana State on Sunday.