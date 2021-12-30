Americans return Bryson Fletcher & Blake Nerney for second half of season

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- After a slow start to the season Coach Greg Sears is adding some old stars back to the roster with hopes of giving his team a boost.
With post-season play creeping around the corner the Americans have brought in two veteran players to help turn things around.
Back on the ice for the Americans is Bryson Fletcher and Blake Nerney.
Both guys have played at least two years with the Americans before getting called back and of course, with their experience, Sears is hoping they can help bring one thing to the table.
"Just leadership... we lack a little bit of that just with our immaturity early and I think bringing in some older guys who know what to expect on the stretch, and know it can be a fun ride and it goes fast. You know those guys will help lead us," said Sears.
Although the young team is fourth in their conference right now Fletcher says he wants to help get the team ready for the big stage come playoff time.
"The stadiums are always more packed; you can barely hear on the ice. There's a lot more intensity in the games going on and I just want to be able to be there for the younger guys and show them we got this... I’ve been here before and I know I can do it," said Fletcher.
Even with all the changes this year Sears says the main thing is keeping the team together.
"We’re more about the character right now. We want the right group of guys. We know they'll work hard for us, so we'll see what happens but we do like the guys in the locker room right now," said Sears.
The Americans still have two months of regular season play to turn the dial-up and Sears hopes it starts with the offense.
"The biggest thing now is to drop a lot of points and put us in a good spot for the playoffs. We like our team a lot. We have a good group of young players and I think guys are going to step up here and hopefully finish strong like we always," Sears.
The Americans will be on their home ice taking on #6 Butte Cobras both tomorrow and Saturday at 7:30pm.