Great Falls- With summer sports coming to an end, this week the Great Falls Americans are getting back on the ice to begin their preseason practice.
The Americans will finally lace up the skates and get back on the grind, but unfortunately week one will look a little different.
While the Great Falls Ice Plex is undergoing some reconstruction the Great Falls Americans will head to Helena to get the ball rolling.
This year the team will make up a good combination of veterans and rookies and will also return big names like Ben Winkler and Micah Serino.
It was no surprise last year the Americans were one of the top offensive teams in the division, but after coming up short of a Frasier Cup appearance the last three years Head Coach Greg Sears says there’s one thing that's going to help them get past that hurdle.
"Just experience I think... got a lot of guys who have been in those big games. We've been in those games three years in a row now and we're kind of tired of second place, so our goal is to try and finish what we started last year, and I think we have a pretty good group but we're excited to get going on it," said Sears.
For the last five years, the Americans have finished as one of the top three teams in their division, and Coach Sears says it’s all been because of repetition.
"You focus on the habits and the little things, even off the ice. Just being good people and doing the right thing. That carries over to how we handle ourselves on the ice, and it's all about good habits. The quicker we can establish those; we'll be back on the top."
The Americans will get a solid week of practice and come next Friday they'll get the season rocking and go head-to-head with the Yellowstone Quake.