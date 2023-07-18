GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Well, it may be mid July and 90 degrees outside, but that seems like the perfect time to start talking ice. Ice hockey ice that is.
Up in Great Falls, the Americans of the NA3HL introduced their new owner, Matt Leaf.
Leaf has over 50 years experience at just about every level of hockey from being a player, coach, official and an administrator. After 28 years as director of officiating, he’ll enter his first as team owner, with hopes to turn the electric city into “Hockey Town”, Montana.
“It really was seen as an opportunity for a place that has a ton of potential,” Leaf said. “I think not only with the Americans, but we want to be actively involved with the youth programs and grow the sport up in Great Falls. It has tremendous community support.”
“It’s hard not to be excited about it,” added American GM and Head Coach Greg Sears. “You see the changes, the little changes in day to day operations, has been great, and uh, yeah. Just really excited to get going.”
The Americans are having a “red vs white” scrimmage, Saturday, September 2nd at 7pm that will be open to the public.