MISSOULA -- While the team's existence in some form dates back to the mid-1970's, the Griz hockey team returned last year after a seven year absence to packed crowds and electric atmospheres at Glacier Ice Rink. And now, they're ready to run it back.
"It was an incredible year for a first-year college program," sophomore defenseman Parker Todd said.
"For the guys that came in, we did good, we had a lot of injuries last year but we built off of it and recruited a lot of good guys this year so we're just getting better and better."
"I think our guys bring a lot of excitement to the game," senior forward/defenseman Josh Chamberlain said.
"Very fast-paced, and obviously the crowd themselves is just something awesome to be around when you step out on the ice, its roaring in here to say the least, its very exciting and it makes it easy for the players to get up and get ready to play."
With a new season, the Griz have now elevated past the point of just being happy to have a program on the ice. Now they have expectations, and goals in mind of where they hope to be in March.
"Successful season to us looks like going to nationals, getting a national bid...", Chamberlain said. "Maybe first in regionals, second in regionals, either one of those but either one of those top two bids will get us to nationals in Boston and that is the ultimate goal for us this year."
The Griz open their season against the Idaho Vandals on Friday night. Puck drop at Glacier Ice Rink is set for 7:30 p.m.