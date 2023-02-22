GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You wouldn’t know it by their performance or enthusiasm, but the Argos hockey team was put together last minute. Not only to save the season, but to avoid long term consequences for the program’s future. A future that new head coach Tommaso DeAngelis was able to save as time expired, and from the other side of the country..
“Yeah, I was in Annapolis, Maryland,” laughed DeAngelis. “November, December were out, that part of the season was lost, totally. So, when I got hired officially November 1st, I literally had 2 months to get out here. I was due out here January 5th. In that time period I had 2 months to put the team back together, which I did. We had 14 players which is great, and that deadline came a day before we were due to leave for our first game in Missoula, and the deadline with the ACHA was that Thursday, and it kinda just all worked out perfectly.”
Sounds like a real “Power Play of Fate” for the Argos and their hockey program. As for the seniors whose eligibility was on the line, captain Cooper Page couldn’t have been happier to hear the news and have one more chance to hit the ice for Providence.
“They all called us in the summer, we were in constant communication, and we really didn’t understand if we were gonna have a team this season,” Page said. “We were a part of the interview process and when we got the news that Tommaso was joining our team, we were super thrilled. Because as a senior that’s all I could really ever ask for was one last season even though it’s a little makeshift. I mean, it’s important to me, my teammates, the school.. We’ve had a successful program for 5 years now and to carry on the legacy for many years to come and to get to live out my last year as a senior.. It’s truly a dream come true and I’m very grateful for everyone that put work into making sure that we had a season. Because there’s a lot behind the scenes that happened to get me to this game today.”
A lot of work behind the scenes just to play 4 games, doesn’t really seem like a fair trade, but luckily for the Argos, Tommaso knew what was at stake for the program and was up for the challenge.
“The school definitely had to have a season,” added Tommaso. “Because with the ACHA you can get relegated down to division 3, and then that creates a whole bunch of problems for the school itself. Eligibility issues, budget issues, I mean all kinds of stuff. This is definitely one of the biggest challenges I’ve faced. Everyone saying we overcame it, which, yeah, definitely overcame it.”
The Argos went 3-1 on their shortened season and look forward to having a full one come November.