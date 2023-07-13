GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The NA3HL is preparing its 14th season with the release of the 2023-24 regular-season schedule.
Each of the 34 teams in the league's five divisions will play 47 regular season games according to the NA3HL.
The Great Falls Americans are kicking off the season on Sept. 8 against the Yellowstone Quake at the Great Falls Ice Plex.
NA3HL says 35 league players signed a tender to play in the NAHL for the upcoming 2023-24 season, with 28 more players selected in the 2023 NAHL Entry Draft in June.
“Our priority is doing the right things for the players, so they have advancement success. The release of the schedule is always an exciting day because players and teams now have an idea of how the season shapes up with regular season games and events. The NA3HL enjoys all the same events that the NAHL does and has great owners and coaches. We all share in the common mission of creating an enhanced level of play and competition that is focused on a player’s development and advancement. Not only are players advancing to college hockey, but there is a record amount of advancement to the NAHL, which creates a true dual advancement path,” said NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld. “The NA3HL is turning into a destination league because of this dual advancement path and the fact that the college commitments and NAHL tender and draft picks continue to increase for NA3HL players is further proof that the NA3HL is a premier place to play. We can't wait for the season to start!”
The 2023-24 regular season will commence on September 8, 2023, and end on March 3, 2024. You can check out the 2023-24 regular-season schedule here.