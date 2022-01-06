GREAT FALLS - Two Great Falls Americans players received NA3HL honors on Thursday afternoon. Forward Tyler Sunagel and defenseman Thomas Dalsin received Honorable Mention honors to the NA3HL's Stars of the Month for the month of December.
Sunagel registered seven points in the month of December (5G, 2A) in nine games, which raises his season totals to 28 points (15G, 13A) in 31 games.
Dalsin has been a stalwart on defense for Great Falls for much of the season and has racked up 12 points (3G, 9A) in 32 games for the Americans this season.
The Americans were set to take on the Helena Bighorns on Saturday January 8th and the Bozeman Ice Dogs on Sunday January 9th, but both of those games have been postponed.
The next time the Americans are scheduled to play comes on Saturday January 15th when they host the Bozeman Ice Dogs at the Great Falls Iceplex.