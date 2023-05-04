Bozeman native Bennett Hostetler was promoted to Class AA Pensacola on Wednesday, becoming the newest member of the Blue Wahoos, a minor league baseball affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
Last summer with the Class A Beloit Sky Carp, Hostetler hit .232 with nine home runs. So far this season with Beloit he was hitting .129 through nine games played.
The former Bozeman Bucks legion star was selected by the Marlins in the 18th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Earlier that year he finished his college career at North Dakota State by being named the Summit League player of the year as a senior.
Hostetler, now 25 years old, played shortstop in college and began his pro career as an infielder. However he has primarily been deployed as a catcher both last year and so far this season.