GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Richard Tieman: "Alright, today joining me is a legend in the making, really. He is one of CMR’s own and knew BKFC Featherweight Champion, the Outcast Kai “Hefty Bag” Stewart, welcome."
Kai "Hefty Bag" Stewart: “Thank you for having me, man. This is like, kind of a dream come true. Being able to come on news and stuff. I've never been in a new studio, so this is pretty cool to me.”
RT: ”Well, welcome. Take it all in. I mean, obviously it's been quite a roller coaster ride and a chaotic schedule for you since becoming the new champion, you know. Let's rewind it back to high school. You're a wrestler, which is not schoolyard fighting, but I feel like when somebody takes on a professional career in something like bare knuckle, the question is, did you get into a lot of fights on the playground as a kid? Like, how does this happen?”
KS: “It was definitely not on my bingo card, ever. That's one of the highlights of whenever I'm talking to people, is I get to say, confidently, that I've never been in a street fight in my entire life. I always avoided it. I just think it's not a good look. You hear a lot of the negative conversations around town and it’s always about somebody fighting. So, why would I want to carry myself that way? And, you know, I think it's really worked out well for me.”
RT: ”So let's talk about BKFC 44. Great Falls. Electric crowd in the Electric City. You went all five rounds, Great Falls versus Great Falls. A guy that you have a history with, and you win that, and the NEW in front of your home crowd. Like, has it had time to sink in?”
KS: “You know it's really sunk in at places like Cold Stone and Great Harvest. I didn't have to pay for my ice cream. Now that's where it kind of sunk in. You know, Great Falls really has rallied behind me. Great Falls really showed out. So it really kind of took me back to my roots. Being able to fight in front of the home crowd. Sold out crowd. You know, it couldn't get any better. And in the reality of it, whether I won or lost, Great Falls won that night.”
RT: ”While you’re here, I did find a story, one of the first stories I assume that we did on your back in the day.”
KS: “Oh, boy. Did I have a mullet?”
**Video package plays**
RT: ”Okay, so a few things there. One, I wanted to watch that last because I wanted to see what kind of parallels there are and there are a lot of parallels.”
KS: “Yeah a lot”
RT: “But nursing and pre-med?”
KS: “In my defense, in my defense, I did go to school for that for like one semester. Then I changed to sports management. I just knew after taking my first fight in 2019, which was after this video, I knew I was going to be a fighter. And I tried. I put one foot in front of the other and it was just there was no way I was going to do both of those things. And some days I look back and I'm like, Would I like it? And then I look at this belt and I'm just like, Dang, I made the right choice. But I had so many critics and now I'm a World Champion. So really, you just got to do YOU. Put a smile on your face and be the best at everything you do.”
RT: ”Alright, be the best at everything you do. And right now he IS the best at what he does, which is the Featherweight Champion of the World for Bare Knuckle Fighting. You never get tired of hearing that.”
KS: “No, no, no. And this thing goes everywhere with me. It goes everywhere.”
RT: ”Alright, well, that is the Outcast Kai “Hefty Bag” Stewart, a former CMR wrestler turned bare knuckle fighter. And he is really making an impact and a name for himself. Legend in the making and I'm sure a soon-to-be legend. Thank you so much for your time.”
KS: “Thank you. Thank you.”