GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The 42nd Annual Ice Breaker Race. The biggest race that Great Falls hosts every year. And although the number 42 may not seem that significant to most people, when you consider that 2019 was hit with a blizzard, 2020 was all out canceled, and 2021 was run virtually, 2022 will bring the race back to its former glory.
“I have to tell you we are happy to be back to a live race. Since 2019, this is the first time we’ve been able to do it live, so we’re ecstatic about that,” said Patty Rearden, Deputy Park & Recreation Director for Great Falls.
ecstatic seems like the perfect term to describe the mood of the Electric City going into this weekend, because it’s not just a race that’s returning, it’s a community event as well.
“I think the fact that, you know, we have things going on before the race, we have warm-ups, we have music, we have that sort of thing. Afterwards we serve lunch, so people gather in the park. I think it’s really the social aspect that’s probably the top thing for this race”
Whatever it is, the parks and recreation department is doing something right to keep this event going 42 years strong.
“Well, we did the first race in 1980 and that year there were 118 people in it, so that continued to grow reaching just over 4000 like 17 years later. So, we draw a great crowd and people just have a really good time”
The Ice Breaker Race returns this Sunday, April 24th, with 1, 3, and 5 mile courses starting at 1 p.m.