GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The annual Blewett Kicking camp was back for its 17th year this week. That's nearly 2 decades. While there’s no shortage of sports camps over the summer, the Blewett camp is the only one in the state specifically for kicking.
And it’s FREE!
Crazy right? But if you talk to camp director, Anders Blewett, he’ll tell you it’s about helping future generations.
And well, a little help goes a long way..
“People were willing to drop things and help me out along the way, and I view it as my duty to give back as well,” said Blewett. “And I know the Boltons and Luke McKinley and my brother feel the same way.”
17 years is a pretty good run. As for the turnout, Blewett's seen his share of good years and bad ones. But even in camps where there’s only a few, he’ll keep doing it for the ones that are passionate about kicking.”
“You know, we get a new set of campers at each camp and that's fun to see the different talent,” Blewett continued. “People come in from all across the state because they're passionate about football, passion about getting better. And each week that we have the camp, we see new people and it's a challenge for us. And sometimes we get repeat campers and we see the progress in the two sessions that we have.”
This year's group featured a freshman kicker all the way from Billings Skyview, who’s high school kicking career is just getting started.
“[I’m] here to get better so I can get ready for high school and just hopefully just go beyond high school and kick,” stated Cooper Malcher. “Because I think that's my best option. It's just fun to get a bunch of reps in and they taught me how to kick off from hashes, and that's a big thing in high school.”
As well as a senior kicker from Whitefish looking to fine tune his skills, as he begins the search for where to take them at the next level.
“You know, they're good guys and they want to give out help, and I appreciate that a lot,” said Ryder Barinowski. “Going into my senior year, you know, just any tips I can get with recruiting, kicking specifically. I just look forward to that and these guys have helped a lot.”
Thank you to Anders and his volunteers for reminding us every year that kickers need love too.