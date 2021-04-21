There aren’t any senior running backs on the Montana State football team this season, making them one of the youngest position groups on the squad. With that said, Junior, Isaiah Ifanse, said their depth outweighs their youth.
"There's a lot of guys in the room that could potentially be playing somewhere else or starting somewhere else,” Ifanse said in a zoom call with the media. “I feel like if someone were to go down, the next guy up would be just as good.”
In addition to their depth, Running Backs Coach and former MSU player, Jimmy Beal, said his group is versatile, making it easier for them to adjust to new schemes.
"They're all a different style of back, so being able to really play to their styles and their levels of ability, I think that's something we have, and also be able to be downhill and really put our impression on defenses as well,” Beal said.
Ifanse has 1,138 career rushing yards so far which is 13th most in program history. During spring ball, Beal has prepared Ifanse to be a leader on and off the field.
"I actually let him babysit my son and take him out to lunch so I guess he's growing up in quite a way,” Beal laughed and said. “I’m challenging him to be the guy that hey, this is how we do things in the room because we are so young, being able to really get those guys going and show the way to become on his level."
Ifanse has taken on the challenge, especially since a part of the 2019 season was taken away from him due to a lower leg injury.
"I just kind of realized that football can end at any point so I don't want to take anything for granted,” Ifanse said. “I just want to give it my all just so if something was to happen, I knew that I gave it everything I had.”
“I just want to be remembered as a good teammate and someone that people could count on. You can be as good as you want, but if you're not a teammate then it really doesn't mean anything."
Though the 2020 season was canceled, it gave Ifanse the opportunity rehab. In our zoom call, he said he is fully recovered and ready for the upcoming season.