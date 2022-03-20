Though Montana State lost to Texas Tech 97-62 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena on Friday, the Bobcats finished the year 27-8 overall, recording the most wins that the program has seen in 93 years.
The Cats also brought home Big Sky Regular Season as well as Conference Championships for the first time in 26 years, with Head Coach Danny Sprinkle earning Big Sky Coach of the Year honors and Senior Point Guard, Xavier Bishop earning the Big Sky Tournament MVP award.
"When you got people who believe in you, when you believe in yourself, you feel like good things can happen and this entire journey this entire year has meant the world to me," Cats Senior Guard, Xavier Bishop said. "It made basketball fun again. I truly enjoyed it, I'll never forget it and we left our legacy, no matter our outcome today we left our legacy at Montana State."
"I already cried enough in the locker room." Cats Head Coach, Danny Sprinkle said. "The only people who believed in me before them were my mentors, President Waded Cruzado and Leon Costello. I didn't have an interview anywhere else to be a head coach, not at a junior college, nowhere. They took a chance on me and those three kids [seniors] took a chance on me. I couldn't be more appreciative, they're family for life and what they've done to reinvigorate Montana State Basketball on and off the court, there's not enough words, there's not enough money, there's not enough of anything that could express my thanks and gratitude for what they've done not only to me but to my staff, the city and their teammates.