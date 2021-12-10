HARRISONBURG, Va. - Montana saw their season come to a close on Friday night, as the Grizzlies fell to James Madison 28-6 in the FCS quarterfinals.
The Griz saw starting quarterback Cam Humphrey and wide receiver Sammy Akem go down with injuries in the first half, and couldn't recover offensively, as the Dukes kept Montana off-balance all night long.
Akem injured his shoulder on a 35-yard completion from Humphrey, and did not return.
James Madison struck first on an 82-yard touchdown bomb from Cole Johnson to Devin Ravenel to make it 7-0 early.
Kevin Macias would answer with a 51-yard field goal on the ensuing drive for Montana to keep things within reach at 7-3.
The Duke shut Montana out on offense after Humphrey left in the second quarter as Kris Brown closed out the half and Robbie Patterson took over in the second half.
On offense, James Madison struck for a 50-yard touchdown run from Latrele Palmer in the second quarter, and a 3-yard TD pass from Johnson to Kris Thornton, making it 21-3 heading into the fourth.
Montana would get back within two scores off a Kevin Macias 38-yard field goal, but a Lorenzo Bryant Jr. 9-yd run would seal the win for JMU.
The Grizzlies finish the 2021 season with a 10-3 overall record, and a 6-2 record in Big Sky play.