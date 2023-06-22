GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Josh Huestis was a 3-Star recruit and ranked no 48 in the nation when he graduated from CMR. He played 4 years at Stanford and would be drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014.
But before all of that, it was camps like this that fueled his passion for the game.
“I remember coming to these types of camps and I remember, you know, wanting to play in the NBA and being a kid from Great Falls,” said Huestis. “So, having the chance to come back home and to, you know, try to show, here's what it takes, here's what I did, here are the steps you need to take, here's how you do play the game.. It's a dream come true to be able to try to pass that on and pass on the knowledge that that got me to where I was able to get to.”
The “dream”, or should I say, the camp, started in 2017 and continues to draw good numbers. Even if Huestis himself is a bit modest about the impact he’s had on his hometown.
“It's great. Honestly, it's pretty cool. Sometimes I have a hard time believing that there's people that will pay money to come to a camp with my name on it,” laughed Huestis. “But it's home. You know what I mean? Great Falls raised me. It's home, I love it here, I love the people. And any chance that I have to come back here to give back, you know, it means so much to me.”
As for the campers themselves, there’s a good mix of new faces and returning favorites every year, even if they weren’t exactly sure who Josh was at first.
Richard Tieman: “Did you know who Josh was when he came to the camp first?”
“Not at first. now I really do,” laughed CMR junior Tyrease Hamilton. “We're, I'd say, close friends. He knows me now, personally. I've gone to all of the camps.”
RT: ”What keeps me coming back?”
TH: “Just the competition and being able to just play.”
RT: ”Did you know who Josh was before the camp?”
“kind of. I never really follow this NBA kind of things,” admitted Nahua sophomore Gracyn Sibley. “But I thought it was really cool that he'd be here. I got to talk to him a couple of times during the house, but yeah, it's super cool to be able to meet him like this. Well, last year, we lost a whole bunch of very good seniors. So I've been trying to make it to as many basketball camps like this as I can to help improve my game and help my teammates out as much as I can.”
The Great Falls camp wraps up with its “competition day” Thursday at CMR before heading to Bozeman July 10th - 13th.