GREAT FALLS - Kicking a soccer ball and kicking a football are very different, but for two Great Falls soccer players turned place kickers it's one in the same. This fall CMR's Trey Mans and Great Falls High's Tate O'Neill not only play soccer, but decided to dip their toe in placekicking for the football team.
"I kind of figured out that I was pretty good at the field goals, PAT's and the kicking situation, so I said why not try it," added CMR senior Trey Mans. "I just decided that it'd be kind of fun to kick footballs and get better at some free kicks in soccer. Then I started doing it and just enjoyed it," said Great Falls High sophomore Tate O'Neill.
Each player has spent plenty of time this fall trying to master a second sport, and both will be handling the kicking duties for their school when the Rustlers and Bison go head-to-head on Friday night. While trying something new is often a challenge and working with other players and coaches can be difficult, the adjustment for these two kickers has gone quite well.
"It's really cool all the reassurance that I get from coaches and all the players how good I'm doing, that they trust me and hold me accountable. It's just a good situation," said Mans. "I always thought the kicker would be the kid who's out alone, but that's just not the case, and I found out just how close this team really is", added O'Neill.
But as much as the two new kickers have spent plenty of time working on their kickoffs and field goals, they both still have another fall sport to play, soccer. "Truthfully if I didn't have as good of coaches then it wouldn't be possible for me to play both sports," proclaimed O'Neill. "I took classes over the summer so I could get ahead and make time for both football and soccer."
"I go from school, to football and then continuously right after that I go to soccer," said Mans. "It's all about time management and balancing the two. Sometimes its hard and I have to choose one sport I want to really focus on even though I try and focus as much as I can on both."
This fall has been full of plenty of activity for both Trey Mans and Tate O'Neill, but taking the chance to try something new is one that Mans encourages everyone to do. "You want to try something new and experience it, you have to go for it and see where it takes you," said Mans. "Nobody can tell you no and if they really want to work with you, they'll work with you doing whatever you want to accomplish."
The two kickers will be back in action on Friday October 22, when the CMR Rustlers take on the Great Falls High Bison at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.