Kaden Huot and The Helena Bengals Win Crosstown 21-7, Clinch Home Playoff Game

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Crosstown rivalry was back in action tonight as the Capital Bruins played "host" to the Helena Bengals.
These two schools circle this one on their schedule every year, and there's a lot more on the line than just pride for the Bengals and Bruins.
First quarter, fourth and long for the Bengals but they're in between field goal range and punt range so Kaden Huot launches one to the back corner of the endzone where he finds Chase McGurran. I had Chase and lost him, but he never lost sight of the football, that made it 7-0 Bengals.
Now jumping to the early second quarter mark. Similar situation for the Bengals, and they got the same result. This time Huot finds a streaking Carson Andersen down the Bruin sideline and he uses the mismatch to his advantage as he cruises for six. That made it 14-0 Bengals on two great Huot throws.
The Bruin offense struggled to move the ball in the first half, but the defense kept them alive with great defensive plays all over the board. They forced several turnovers on downs, but at halftime the Bengals led 14-0.
Kaden Huot left his mark all over this game, on top of multiple TD passes he drilled three punts inside the bruins five yard line. The Bengals hung on to win this one 21-7, as this game had major playoff implications for the AA. With the win, Helena clinched the three seed and will host a playoff game next Friday. Despite their loss, the Bruins still clinched the five seed and will start their postseason on the road next Friday.