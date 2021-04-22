Before Kati Mobley was taking over Bozeman Highs' Girls Basketball program, she played for the Hawks as a captain and led them to three state championships in 1996, 1998 and 1999.
"It's very surreal, definitely the fact that I'm a lot older than what I was when I was here. The style was a lot different, so I don't really let people know what my maiden name was cause I don't want them to see the pictures of me back in the day,” Mobley laughed and said.
The Bozeman High grad then played at Montana State where she took part in two Big Sky Championships. She eventually became an assistant coach for the Cats from 2015-2020 and brought home three more conference titles.
"We played for three different coaches at MSU, so just the different dynamics that everybody had with their players and the knowledge of x's and o’s, I was able to get certain things from that that I really liked and wanted to bring on.”
Mobley was the Hawks’ Junior Varsity Boys Basketball coach as well as an assistant for the boys varsity team for the 2020-2021 season, and she’s excited to return to where her basketball career first began.
"I can't even put it into words. It's just a cool opportunity for me, it's great for my family,, even for my daughter to come through Bozeman High School and be at games, I can't even put it into words."
Mobley has not only played a key role on the court at both the high school and college ranks, but she is also a health enhancement teacher at Bozeman High and a big supporter of her husband, Justin, who is an assistant coach for the Hawks’ football team.