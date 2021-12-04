GREAT FALLS - The 2021-22 wrestling season has gotten off to a great start for University of Providence wrestler KC Buday. The redshirt sophomore heavyweight has been a force to reckoned with on the mat and has climbed up to #9 in national rankings.
"I'm a lot stronger now," said KC Buday. "Not only did I get bigger in the gym, the he biggest thing is I've been focusing on shooting more. In high school I didn't shoot a lot and I think that is something that has really improved."
Back in high school, Buday wrestled for the CMR Rustlers, where he was a three-time state qualifier and even earned All-State honors one season. Providence head coach Steve Komac got to know Buday during his time as head coach at Great Falls High and has seen only improvement and development from him since.
"His growth in the last two years is just impressive," added Argos head coach Steve Komac. "Over the last six months he has really taken off and I think part of it is confidence and part of it is that he's just now figuring out what he is capable of."
KC has put lots of time in over the last year to work on his fitness and he's starting to see it pay off on the mat. "I'm pushing the pace against heavyweights, I'm constantly trying to wear them out and outlast them. I think my gas tank is a lot better than theirs."
The results would back that up. A third place finish at Saturday's Battle for the Rockies, improves Buday's record to 15-4 on the season, including 8 pins. While KC has gotten off to fast start, his biggest goal is still a few months away.
"My personal goal is to ultimately win the championship; I want to be the National Champion."
Buday and the Argos return to the mat on Friday December 17th, when they battle Southeastern University.