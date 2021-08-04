Washington Grizzly Stadium
UM Grizzly Athletics

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Grizzlies have announced the kickoff times for the 2021 Griz football season.

According to a release from Grizzly Athletics, the schedule gives Montana a total of three night games, with the season opener at Washington starting at 6 p.m. (MT), the home opener against Western Illinois starting at 6 p.m., and the road game at Eastern Washington starting at 8:30 p.m., which will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.

Tickets for all Montana games are on sale now at GrizTix.com.

The following is the University of Montana 2021 Football Schedule:

9.4 @ Washington        Seattle, Wash. 6 PM

9.11 Western Illinois        Missoula, Mont. 6 PM

9.25 Cal Poly        Missoula, Mont. 1 PM

10.2 @ Eastern Washington        Cheney, Wash. 8:30 PM

10.9 Dixie State        Missoula, Mont. 1 PM

10.16 Sacramento State        Missoula, Mont. 1 PM

10.23 @ Idaho        Moscow, Idaho 2 PM

10.30 Southern Utah        Missoula, Mont. NOON

11.6 @ Northern Colorado        Greeley, Colo. NOON

11.13 @ Northern Arizona        Flagstaff, Ariz. 1 PM

11.20 Montana State        Missoula, Mont. NOON