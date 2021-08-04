MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Grizzlies have announced the kickoff times for the 2021 Griz football season.
According to a release from Grizzly Athletics, the schedule gives Montana a total of three night games, with the season opener at Washington starting at 6 p.m. (MT), the home opener against Western Illinois starting at 6 p.m., and the road game at Eastern Washington starting at 8:30 p.m., which will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.
Tickets for all Montana games are on sale now at GrizTix.com.
The following is the University of Montana 2021 Football Schedule:
9.4 @ Washington Seattle, Wash. 6 PM
9.11 Western Illinois Missoula, Mont. 6 PM
9.25 Cal Poly Missoula, Mont. 1 PM
10.2 @ Eastern Washington Cheney, Wash. 8:30 PM
10.9 Dixie State Missoula, Mont. 1 PM
10.16 Sacramento State Missoula, Mont. 1 PM
10.23 @ Idaho Moscow, Idaho 2 PM
10.30 Southern Utah Missoula, Mont. NOON
11.6 @ Northern Colorado Greeley, Colo. NOON
11.13 @ Northern Arizona Flagstaff, Ariz. 1 PM
11.20 Montana State Missoula, Mont. NOON