GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Part 1 of 2 of the 16th Annual Blewett Kicking Camp, took place Wednesday evening right here in the Electric City. For the participants, it's about more than just the snap, the hold, it’s good for everyone involved.
It’s no secret that the Blewett family love their sports as much as they love giving back to their community, and when it comes to Anders Blewett, a former kicker, let's just say he’s got a soft spot for the little guy.
"I think I discovered at a very young age that the only way for me to play college football was to kick the pigskin,” laughed Blewett. "It got me to college and gave me that opportunity. So, I think I put my eggs in the right basket."
"Over the years I had the opportunity to kick with a lot of Montana kickers. They all gave back to me along the way, which helped pave the way for me to experience success. And I think it's a great thing to be able to give back the knowledge and experience I've gained over my career, and this is a great way to give back."
Part 2 of the camp takes place next week, June 22nd, at 5:30 pm at the Paris Gibson Education Center football field.