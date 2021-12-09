Lady Griz fall 63-50 to Utah Valley, snap six-game winning streak

MISSOULA, Mont. -- The Lady Griz saw their six-game win streak fall on Thursday night as they lost 63-50 to Utah Valley at Dahlberg Arena.
The team shot a season-low 30.2 percent from the field, as the Wolverines held them to 50 points, their lowest total on the year so far.
Montana rallied to take a late lead into halftime, with a narrow 28-27 lead thanks to eight points from Abby Anderson.
The Lady Griz would only shoot 28 percent in the second half, including 1-7 from 3-pt range. Utah Valley outscored Montana 36-22 in the final 20 minutes of play, led by 11 points from Josie Williams and 8 from Maria Carvalho, who finished with 19 and 12 respectively.
Over half of Montana's points came from Carmen Gfeller, who finished with a team-high 15, and Abby Anderson, who finished with 14.
Next up for the Lady Griz is a home date with Seattle next Thursday night. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.