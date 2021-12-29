MISSOULA, Mont. -- Less than a year ago, Dani Bartsch was helping lead the Capital Bruins to a state championship and Haley Huard was doing the same at Valor Christian in Colorado.
Now they are a true freshman tandem providing quality depth and a punch off the bench for Montana, something they say is due in part by the support of their coaches.
"I think I was so nervous especially for the maroon and silver scrimmage but just having the coaches confidence and belief in me and let me play I think that has helped a lot for sure," said Huard.
"Having their support means a ton and they believe in me that I can play more minutes without screwing it up completely," said Bartsch.
The freshman are both averaging around fifteen minutes per game, Huard is adding over 6 points per game while shooting 53% from three while Bartsch is averaging 5 points and five rebounds in her limited time.
"Dani is really skilled and has a really good feel for the game, she has a natural ability to pass, she has a really good natural feel and is only going to get better and better," said Head Coach Brian Holsinger.
"For Haley she has a confidence in her shooting ability that is unique she's very confident not afraid of the moment and both of their size makes a difference they are college ready," said Holsinger.
Adjusting to a new role in college can sometimes be challenging, they aren't the stars of the team yet like in high school but that's perfectly fine with them.
"I like it a lot. I felt like senior year there was a lot of pressure on me and I stressed out and had really bad anxiety for every game and I think I am able to play a lot more free," said Bartsch.
"It's been so fun I have so much fun playing with Dani we have so much fun playing together and I think that connection will be great in the years to come," said Huard.