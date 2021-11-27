Lady Griz make it four wins in a row, dominate Nicholls St. 80-45

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- The Lady Griz led 29-4 after one quarter, and never looked back en route to an 80-45 win over Nicholls State, their fourth in a row, as they improved to 5-1 on the season.
Sophia Stiles led the Lady Griz with 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, shooting 8-11 from the field in 27 minutes on the floor. Carmen Gfeller added 17 points, including 3-3 from behind the arc.
Montana shot an eye-popping 14-22 from 3-pt range, and at one point led by as many as 36 over the Colonels.
With today's win, the Lady Griz have won four games in a row dating back to a narrow home loss to Gonzaga at Dahlberg Arena.
Next up, Montana will return back to Missoula and host Sacramento State next Thursday at 7 p.m.