MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana's Lady Griz women's basketball team welcomes a new assistant coach with strong family ties in the program.
Joslyn Tinkle played in three Final Four tournaments while she was at Stanford, and then went on to play professionally in the WNBA, Hungary, Turkey and Australia, UM Griz Athletics said in a release.
Joslyn has strong family ties to the program. Her mother, Lisa (McLeod) Tinkle, is a former Lady Griz player in the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame. Her father, Wayne Tinkle, was the former Griz men's basketball coach who brought the team to three NCAA tournaments.
"She has all those things that I look for in people who can impact others, and ultimately this comes down to surrounding the team and this program with people who can give these young women the best experience of their lives, and I know she'll do that," head coach for the Lady Griz Brian Holsinger said in a release from UM.
"It's still a little surreal because this place means so much to me. It's a special, special place, and that's a feeling that's never left me. This program has always meant an incredible amount to me and Missoula has always held a big place in my heart. To be able to come back, I couldn't be more excited," Joslyn said.
Joslyn joins the Lady Griz coaching staff with Jordan Sullivan and Nate Harris, all three from Montana, and they aim to bring the Lady Griz team back on top.
"There is already a cohesiveness with the three assistants, and that's really important to me," Holsinger said in the release. "They know each other really well and will work well together.