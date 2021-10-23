LEWISTOWN - The Fergus County community has been mourning the loss of 17-year-old Dylan Morris who passed away in tragic car accident last Sunday night.
Dylan was an athlete in Lewistown who could be seen leading his team out onto the football field or taking down his opponent on the wrestling mat. Above all else, Dylan was the heart and soul of the Golden Eagles. He was one of the football team captains and was even selected as homecoming king by his classmates.
Dylan had an infectious personality that radiated throughout the Fergus County community. As you drive through Main Street in Lewistown, you see the pact that Dylan left, as many local business and stores have signs in their windows of the #71, Dylan's football number.
On Friday night, the Fergus Golden Eagles retuned to the football field, less than a week after losing one of their senior captains. In a setting of great emotion, the Golden Eagles rallied together to beat Miles City 7-0.
"I'm just speechless at this moment," said Fergus head coach Derek Lear. "Just my guys are tremendous players, but honestly what got us through is that this is what Dylan would want and he was obviously looking down on us tonight for sure."
After the final whistle blew and the stadium cleared out, the seniors gathered in the far end zone and walked Dylan's #71 jersey and helmet, the length of the field to Kenny Chesney's "The Boys of Fall." After sharing a moment together with friends and family around them, the team let out a cheer of "71" in honor of Dylan.
As the Class A state playoffs begin this coming week, the Golden Eagles will have a bye in the opening round, a much needed rest for this team. "We found ourselves with a bye into the second round, so we knew going into this game we were going to get next week off; these kids are going to need it." said Coach Lear. "But somehow, some way we're going to keep pushing on, because that's what Dylan would want."
Wherever this season takes the Fergus Golden Eagles, they will continue taking the field trying to "win the day" and honor #71, Dylan Morris.