FORT BENTON - The last two Longhorn football seasons have ended at the hands of the eventual Class C State Champion, but this fall Fort Benton has their sights set on coming out on top.
"Since the end of that game last year, everybody has just been thinking about it, preparing for the playoffs." said senior Tim Lane. " Everybody is so excited for it and just ready to finally get over the hump this year and just finish the job."
In both 2019 & 2020 Fort Benton won the Northern Division title and held one of the top seeds in the Class C State playoffs. This fall, the Longhorns captured their third straight Division title and while the stars are starting to align again, senior Andrew Ballantyne believes the team has a new mindset.
"We need to drown out what's happened the last two years," added Ballantyne. "That's in the past, this year we're going in with a new mindset and a belief we can do it this year."
While the recent playoff results haven't gone in favor of the Longhorns, the experience that comes with those games does mean something. "Being in those playoffs games has made us feel the pressure before and know how to properly prepare for one of those games;" added Lane.
Another advantage Fort Benton will have this postseason is home field, and the Longhorn players know what a difference the hometown crowd makes. "I love playing at home because you can always count on having a full set of stands, every single game," said Ballantyne.
"The home advantage here in Fort Benton is huge!" exclaimed Lane. "We have a huge fan base and everybody always comes out to support us."
The Fort Benton Longhorns will take to their home field on Saturday October 30, at 1 p.m. when they host the Plentywood Wildcats.