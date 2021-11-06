FORT BENTON - The Fort Benton Longhorns rallied back to beat the St. Ignatius Bulldogs 42-26 and reach the Class C 8-man semifinals for a third consecutive year.
It was a slow start in the first quarter as the two teams traded touchdowns early on, but things opened up in the second quarter. Charley Adams put the Bulldogs in front with a run from a few yards out and then St. Ignatius added the conversion to make it 14-6.
The Bulldogs defense came up with a big fourth down stop deep in their own territory, then Kellen McClure found Canyon Sargent over the middle and he broke free for a 55-yard TD to put St. Ignatius up 20-6. That was just the start of the second quarter fireworks.
On the ensuing kickoff, Fort Benton's Andrew Ballantyne took it deep into Bulldogs territory and two plays later Colter Ball punched it in as the Longhorns cut it to 20-14.
Next Bulldogs possession, McClure connected with Bryce Umphrey for a 70-yard strike, 26-14 St. Ignatius. On the very next play from scrimmage for the Longhorns, Ballantyne took it 50 yards to the house and Fort Benton added the conversion to make it 26-22.
That would be the lead that the Bulldogs took into the locker room at halftime, but in the second half the Longhorns running game took over. Sophomore quarterback Cade Ball rushed one in from a few yards out to give the Longhorns their first lead of the game 28-26, with 6:42 to play in the third.
Following a St. Ignatius punt that pinned Fort Benton back to its own two yard line, the Longhorns methodically worked their way down the field until Ballantyne found the end zone with 7:14 to play to put the Longhorns up 36-26.
Fort Benton's defense would come up with a big play, as Cade Ball picked off McClure and the Longhorns took over again close to midfield. They continued to milk the clock and Ballantyne finished it off for his 3rd rushing touchdown of the afternoon as the Longhorns beat the Bulldogs 42-26.
Fort Benton advances to the Class C 8-man semifinals for a third straight year and will host Drummond/Granite next Saturday afternoon with a chance to get to the Class C 8-man State Championship.