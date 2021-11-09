FORT BENTON - The Lady Longhorns volleyball team is fresh off its third straight Class C Northern Division title and they have no desire to slow down at this weeks Class C State Tournament.
"This is our third straight time going to the state tournament and this time we are really looking for some hardware," said head coach Shana Diekhans. "We really want to get to the next level."
Getting to the next level is something the Longhorns have been striving towards all season long. While their were points of uncertainty, Fort Benton only dropped a handful of matches before adding another division title to their name.
"It's been awesome," added senior Cloe Kalanick. "Coming into this year we weren't sure what was going to happen, but we've been working really hard and just seeing all of our hard work come together and all the time we've put in over the last couple of years, it's all starting to pay off."
The Longhorns had their work cut out for them before last week's divisional tournament as Coach Diekhans decided to make some changes her team.
"I made a lot of changes actually. I moved a girl from outside to middle, I moved my middle to right side, moved my right side to libero and moved my libero to outside, so yeah, I changed quite a bit."
The only big change for Fort Benton this week is playing on a much larger stage. Montana State's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse is the site of the tournament and the team can't wait to get there.
"It's pretty exciting," added junior Emerson Giese. "Playing in Bozeman will be super cool, the environment, the noise, the fans and everything. It's going to be really crazy."
Fort Benton gets things started in the State Tournament on Thursday November 11th, when it plays White Sulphur Springs at 12:00 p.m.