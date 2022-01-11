Maggie Voisin Clinches Spot in Upcoming Winter Olympics

Whitefish native Maggie Voisin clinched her third straight spot at the Winter Olympics on Sunday when the slopestyle skier placed third at the US Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain Resort in California.
After missing a rail trick in her first run she was able to come up clutch with a score of 90 on her final run, which was good enough for a podium finish and the chance to clinch a spot on the United States Freestyle Ski Team. She was the top American finisher in the event.
This is now Voisin's third time making the Olympic team. She just missed a medal in 2018 when she finished 4th place at Pyeongchang. The Whitefish product also made the cut for Sochi in 2014 at just 15 years old, but was unfortunately injured in practice and was unable to compete in those winter games.
The 23-year old has also been invited to this year's X-Games at the end of the month. She has won seven medals at the X-Games so far in her career.